Today, Canada observes the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a time to confront the atrocities and enduring, multi-generational harms caused by the residential school system.

On this day, it is also important to remember the nutrition experiments conducted on Indigenous children in residential schools, where products containing highly fluoride-contaminated bone meal were deliberately tested.

From 1942 to 1952, these experiments centered on “Newfoundland Flour,” a fortified flour mix containing thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, and bone meal. Although the flour was banned from sale outside Newfoundland for violating Canada’s laws on food additives, it was nonetheless fed to children in residential schools across the country. The flour contained between 2 and 4 ppm of fluoride and was estimated to provide each child with about 1 mg of fluoride per day.

The trials were led by Dr. Percy Moore and Dr. Frederick Tisdall, Canada’s leading nutrition authority and inventor of Pablum, which itself contained 12 ppm (mg/kg) of fluoride. Six residential schools across Canada became test sites. Neither parents nor children were informed or gave consent. No explanation was provided as to why some children were restricted to lard, broth, and bread while others were fed the experimental flour mix.

Funding came primarily from the Milbank Memorial Fund, backed by the Borden Company, North America’s largest processed food manufacturer. As early as 1942, Borden had already declared “trace amounts of fluorine as a dietary essential for sound, decay-resistant teeth.”

The consequences were devastating. Many Indigenous children became gravely ill, with widespread anemia later attributed by the Department of Health and Welfare to the bone meal. Today, anemia is recognized as a common effect of fluoride poisoning in regions affected by endemic fluorosis. The children, already sick and malnourished, suffered further. The experiments continued, even as children lost their lives.

By the late 1940s, as sodium fluoride applications became common practice, officials sought to prevent outside interference. The head of the Dental Health Division at Canada’s Department of National Health and Welfare formally instructed Indian Health Services in Edmonton to “refrain from using any sodium fluoride topical applications on the teeth of the children,” on the grounds that the study “might possibly involve nutritional factors containing fluorides.” Similar directives were sent to the other schools.

(Photo: Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada)

