As in previous years, the majority of visitors came from Chinese institutions. However, this year saw a substantial increase in visitors from South America, where the use of fluoridated and iodized salt is widespread and often mandated.

1️⃣ Ken Perrott’s misrepresentation of the study by Lin et al., 1991 (462,232)

The post critiques New Zealand’s pro-fluoridation advocate Ken Perrott’s dismissal of a 1991 study by Lin et al., which demonstrated that fluoride exacerbates the effects of iodine deficiency on thyroid function and IQ. Contrary to Perrott’s claim that fluoride levels were irrelevant, the study provided clear evidence of fluoride’s impact on deiodinase enzymes and thyroid hormone metabolism, even at levels used in water fluoridation. This research also led to the evaluation of reverse T3 (rT3) as a biomarker for fluoride poisoning.



✳️ NOTE: Ken Perrott runs a blog frequented by the “experts” from the American Fluoridation Society, a group of US pro-fluoridation campaigners who consistently provide misinformation to the public and international lawmakers on public health issues related to fluoride poisoning, including its effects on thyroid function.

2️⃣ McPherson 2018 - Comments on the NTP Study (450,000)

Fraud or Incompetence? This PFPC critique highlights significant flaws in the 2018 rodent study by McPherson et al., conducted under the US National Toxicology Program (NTP) to evaluate the neurotoxic effects of fluoride. The researchers failed to assess thyroid hormone levels during critical developmental periods and chose a rat strain known for its resistance to iodine-deficiency-induced thyroid dysfunction (Long-Evans), while asserting that “there was no evidence that Long-Evans Hooded rats are differentially sensitive to fluoride exposure.” Furthermore, the study used rat chow with a high iodine content, skewing results and masking fluoride’s toxic effects. These decisions raise serious questions about the study’s design and lend credence to the idea that it was intentionally structured to obscure fluoride’s impact. Despite these glaring shortcomings, the study was presented as the “highest quality experimental animal study reviewed,” forming a cornerstone of the NTP’s highly problematic reports.



✳️ NOTE: This study was conducted during Linda Birnbaum’s tenure as director of the NTP. As discussed elsewhere, Birnbaum has also co-authored numerous other highly questionable papers in recent years, including a misleading systematic review on fluoride’s effects on thyroid function in 2023 (Iamandii et al., 2023).

3️⃣ Shh and Fluoride (242,586)

The Sonic Hedgehog (Shh) is a thyroid-responsive gene and a member of the hedgehog signalling pathway, playing a crucial role in embryonic development, including the formation of the thyroid gland and teeth. This post, originally published in 2013, has been updated numerous times with new information. To date, no research outside China has been published on the involvement of Shh in dental fluorosis. The dental profession continues to claim that the mechanism leading to dental fluorosis remains unknown - 94 years after fluoride was identified as the cause of “mottled teeth” (dental fluorosis) and more than 80 years after the first fluoridation trials began.

4️⃣ Fluoride & Thyroid - Recent Research 2001-2025 (99,055)

Our comprehensive overview of the literature on fluoride’s effects on thyroid hormone metabolism remains a highly valued resource for many researchers, particularly in countries grappling with endemic fluoride poisoning.

5️⃣ Hosur et al., 2012 - Comments (98,692)

This dubious study by dental professionals in India found statistically significant changes in FT3 and TSH as dental fluorosis severity increased, but then concluded that no significant thyroid alterations were present, reversing what their own data showed. Later authors such as Canada’s Barberio cited the paper as “no effect” even though the actual results indicated the opposite.

6️⃣ G Proteins Explained: 1994 and 2012 News Articles (92,210)

Fluoride is well established as a “universal G protein activator,” capable of activating all four G protein families (Gs, Gi/o, Gq/11, and G12/13) - molecular switches that control many signalling pathways in cells. In that respect, it mimics the unusually broad coupling of the TSH receptor, which can couple to all four G protein families depending on cell type and conditions.

The PFPC post reproduced two news articles tied to Nobel Prize milestones in G protein research: one from 1994 on Rodbell and Gilman’s award for G proteins, and one from 2012 on Lefkowitz and Kobilka’s award for G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). In his Nobel lecture, Rodbell highlighted his fluoride experiments, describing biphasic effects on adenylate cyclase as fluoride and GTP increased, with stimulation at lower concentrations and inhibition at higher concentrations.

7️⃣ High Fluoride/High Iodine & Dental Fluorosis (90,420)

This 2014 Chinese study of school-aged children in rural Tianjin examined the interaction between fluoride and iodine in relation to dental fluorosis. A companion paper in the same cohort reported that urinary iodine was positively correlated with ROS and negatively correlated with SOD. An earlier Master’s thesis using this cohort reported effects of fluoride and iodine on IQ. What the authors did not address is that the high-fluoride group also had the highest iodine intake, even higher than the designated high-fluoride/high-iodine group. Once again, this points not only to exposure misclassification but also to systematic misinterpretation of what is driving the observed associations. The researchers involved contributed multiple studies to the (highly flawed) 2024 NTP monograph on fluoride and neurodevelopment. The 2025 NTP review and meta-analysis (Taylor et al., 2025) falsely claimed to have excluded studies in which “iodine intake was differential,” but this is demonstrably incorrect.

8️⃣ Effects of Chronic Fluoride Poisoning on Calcium Signalling Pathways in the Hippocampus of Rats (77,687)

Jing Zhang’s 2010 Master’s thesis on the molecular mechanism of fluoride neurotoxicity saw a sharp surge in traffic in 2025. The study provided functional evidence of a calcium-dominated disturbance in G protein signalling. Gq/11 is the calcium-transducing G protein.

9️⃣ More on TSH, Fluoride and the NAS/NRC Review (77,538)

This brief comment from 2006 was one of several addressing the NAS/NRC report Fluoride in Drinking Water: A Scientific Review of EPA’s Standards. As with prior U.S. reviews, the authors of the report lacked the necessary expertise for a thorough scientific evaluation. Personal communication revealed they were entirely unaware of fluoride’s well-established role as a “universal” G-protein activator (Nobel Prize in Medicine, 1994), thereby mimicking key downstream features of TSH-receptor signalling, such as engaging Ca²⁺-linked pathways mediated by the Gq/11 protein family - pathways central to understanding fluoride toxicology. This oversight led to several poorly informed sections on G proteins and on TSH in the NAS/NRC report.

🔟 Chinese Studies: Fluoride effects on thyroid hormone metabolism PART I (72,297)

First posted in January 2007, this overview of the Chinese literature on fluoride and thyroid hormone metabolism, and its companion PART II, continue to be widely consulted by Chinese researchers. Many of the original links are no longer functional, as Chinese journals frequently change/update their URLs. Fortunately, most of the original papers are now available in the PFPC Library.



