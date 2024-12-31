The year 2024 brought significant traffic to the PFPC website, with 246,809 unique visitors and 649,771 page views. March was the busiest month, attracting 45,027 visitors - an average of 1,452 per day.

As in 2023, the majority of visitors came from Chinese institutions. This trend is not surprising, as China remains a hub for fluoride research, uniquely positioned to study the interplay of iodine deficiency/excess, selenium deficiency/excess and endemic fluoride poisoning.

Below are the top 10 most-viewed posts of the year:



1️⃣ Ken Perrott's misrepresentation of the study by Lin et al., 1991 (381,490)

Much to our surprise, this became the most viewed post of 2024, attracting nearly twice as many views as the next most popular entry. It was also the fastest-growing post of the year. The post critiques Australian pro-fluoridation advocate Ken Perrott's dismissal of a 1991 study by Lin et al., which demonstrated that fluoride exacerbates the effects of iodine deficiency on thyroid function and IQ. Contrary to Perrott's claim that fluoride levels were irrelevant, the study provided clear evidence of fluoride's impact on deiodinase enzymes and thyroid hormone metabolism, even at levels used in water fluoridation. This research also led to the evaluation of reverse T3 (rT3) as a biomarker for fluoride poisoning.

✳️ Ken Perrott runs an Australian blog frequented by the “experts” from the American Fluoridation Society, a group of US pro-fluoridation campaigners who consistently provide misinformation to the public and international lawmakers on public health issues related to fluoride poisoning, including its effects on thyroid function.

2️⃣ Shh and Fluoride (202,437)

The Sonic Hedgehog (Shh) is a thyroid-responsive gene and a member of the hedgehog signalling pathway, playing a crucial role in embryonic development, including the formation of the thyroid gland and teeth. This post, originally published in 2013, has been updated numerous times with new information. To date, no research outside China has been published on the involvement of Shh in dental fluorosis. The dental profession continues to claim that the mechanism leading to dental fluorosis remains unknown (see #9) - 93 years after fluoride was identified as the cause of “mottled teeth” (dental fluorosis) and 80 years after the first fluoridation trials began.

3️⃣ McPherson 2018 - Comments on the NTP Study (163,153)

(Last year’s #1 post slipped to #3 for 2024.)

Fraud or Incompetence? This PFPC critique highlights significant flaws in the study by McPherson et al., conducted under the US National Toxicology Program (NTP) to evaluate the neurotoxic effects of fluoride. The researchers failed to assess thyroid hormone levels during critical developmental periods and chose a rat strain known for its resistance to iodine-deficiency-induced thyroid dysfunction (Long-Evans) - while asserting that “there was no evidence that Long-Evans Hooded rats are differentially sensitive to fluoride exposure.” Furthermore, the study used rat chow with a high iodine content, skewing results and masking fluoride's toxic effects. These decisions raise serious questions about the study's design and lend credence to the idea that it was intentionally structured to obscure fluoride's impact.

Despite these glaring shortcomings, the study was presented as the “highest quality experimental animal study reviewed,” forming a cornerstone of the NTP's deeply flawed review.



✳️ NOTE: This study was conducted during Linda Birnbaum's tenure as director of the NTP. As discussed elsewhere, Birnbaum also co-authored yet another highly questionable systematic review on fluoride's effects on thyroid function in 2023 (Iamandii et al., 2023).

4️⃣ Fluoride & Thyroid - Recent Research 2001-2024 (84,181)

Our comprehensive overview of the literature on fluoride's effects on thyroid hormone metabolism remains a highly valued resource for many researchers, particularly in countries grappling with endemic fluoride poisoning.

5️⃣ More on TSH, fluoride and the NAS/NRC Review (50,847)

This brief comment from 2006 was one of several addressing the NAS/NRC report, Fluoride in Drinking Water: A Scientific Review of EPA's Standards. As with prior US reviews, the authors of the report lacked the necessary expertise for a thorough scientific evaluation. Personal communication revealed they were entirely unaware of fluoride's well-established role as a “universal” G protein activator (Nobel Prize, 1994) - thus mimicking the action of TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone) and, more specifically, the Gq/11 protein family, which is central to understanding fluoride toxicology. This glaring oversight led to several rather embarrassing sections on G proteins, as well as TSH.

6️⃣ Chinese Studies: Fluoride effects on thyroid hormone metabolism PART I (46,015)

First posted in 2007, this overview of the Chinese literature and its companion PART II continue to be widely consulted by Chinese researchers. Many of the original links are no longer functional, as Chinese journals frequently change/update their URLs. Fortunately, most of the original papers are now available in the PFPC Library.

7️⃣ The York/MIREC Studies - FAQ References (41,722)

This post now includes over 300 studies, compiling literature on the effects of high iodine intake on thyroid function in mothers and offspring, as well as numerous studies examining the combined effects of iodine and various fluoride doses. It was developed from discussions on our members-only York/MIREC forum. The patently absurd NTP review on fluoride effects on neurodevelopment, along with the U.S.-based Fluoride Action Network (FAN), has repeatedly cited York/MIREC studies as examples of “high-quality” science. FAN has even relied on these authors as expert witnesses in its fluoride trial and policy presentations. These MIREC studies have significantly shaped FAN's advocacy and legal strategy for water fluoridation. In reality, they exemplify poorly executed science, highlighting how incompetence and ignorance can lead to misguided and potentially harmful public health decisions.

✳️ NOTE: The MIREC fluoride studies were funded by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) - the same institute that oversees the NTP.

8️⃣ Visual Acuity | ANS | Thyroid (41,334)

Comments on yet another York/MIREC study from 2023 that willfully ignored the high iodine intake among MIREC mothers.

9️⃣ The mechanisms leading to Dental Fluorosis remain unknown... (37,166)

Organized dentistry consistently asserts that dental fluorosis is merely a “cosmetic defect”, although the close association with thyroid dysfunction has been documented for more than a century. Up to this day, dentistry has failed to identify the mechanism leading to DF, currently affecting 70% of US children and adolescents.

🔟 More studies - Thyroid & Breast Cancer (34,350)