While traffic for most of the PFPC sites had been severely throttled since 2020, the latter part of the year 2023 saw increased traffic again, comparable to pre-COVID years. Here are the most visited sites of the year.



1. McPherson 2018 - Comments on the NTP Study (130,823)

The post discussing the controversial 2018 NTP animal study emerged as the most popular post of 2023, accumulating over 130,000 views. Notably, more than 100,000 views were recorded in the second half of the year.

2. Fluoride & Thyroid - Recent Research 2001-2023 (72,154)

Our research overview on the literature of fluoride effects on thyroid hormone metabolism continues to attract new views, particularly from third-world countries grappling with endemic fluoride poisoning.

3. Ken Perrott's misrepresentation of the study by Lin et al., 1991 (40,023)

Ken Perrott runs a blog frequented by the 'experts' from the American Fluoridation Society, a group of US pro-fluoridation campaigners who consistently provide misinformation to the public and lawmakers on public health issues related to fluoride poisoning, including its effects on thyroid function.

4. Chinese Studies: Fluoride effects on thyroid hormone metabolism PART I (36,163)

First posted in 2007, this overview of the Chinese literature and its companion PART II have seen much traffic, almost exclusively from Asian countries. Many of the links don’t work anymore, as Chinese journals appear to change links frequently. Fortunately, we now have most of the original papers in the PFPC Library.

5. Shh and Fluoride (35,065)

The Sonic Hedgehog is a member of the hedgehog signalling pathway, and plays a crucial role in embryonic development, including the formation of the thyroid gland and teeth. This post is from 2013 and has been updated numerous times with new info.

6. More on TSH, fluoride and the NAS/NRC Review (32,046)

This 2006 post explains how the US NAS/NRC review didn't properly tackle the connection between fluoride and TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone).

7. Fluorosis & Race (30,561)

A post from 2004, exploring the reason for the differing dental fluorosis rates in black and white American communities. Hint: it has very little to do with lower socioeconomic status (SES).

8. The York/MIREC Studies - FAQ References (30,522)

(Most-viewed new post of the year 2023)

This post lists over 250 studies, providing literature on the effects of high iodine intake on thyroid function in mothers and offspring. It was compiled from discussion topics on our York/MIREC forum. Many comments expressed appreciation for having such a comprehensive list, noting that it was highly educational. Several individuals were unaware that excessive iodine consumption could also cause hypothyroidism and have severe adverse effects on thyroid hormone metabolism, similar to iodine deficiency.

9. Visual Acuity | ANS | Thyroid (28,452)

(Most-viewed new post of the month - December 2023)

This post, again dealing with misinformation from a York/MIREC study, has consistently gathered close to 1000 views per day since it was posted on December 1, 2023.

10. The mechanisms leading to Dental Fluorosis remain unknown… (26,795)