In the January 2025 edition of The Lancet Oncology, a brief article reports that the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified Voriconazole, a commonly prescribed antifungal drug, as "carcinogenic to humans," citing its association with squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) (Cogliano et al., 2025). The evaluation highlights the potential role of the metabolite Voriconazole N-oxide (VNO) in SCC development, particularly its phototoxicity in skin cancer.

While the final IARC report is still in press, it appears the Working Group may have overlooked the role of fluoride - an integral component of Voriconazole - despite robust evidence linking fluoride to carcinogenic mechanisms, particularly in SCC and UV-induced skin cancer.

Notably, Voriconazole is not the only fluorinated drug associated with photocarcinogenesis. Fluoroquinolones are well-documented for similar effects (Klecak et al., 1997; Urbach, 1997; Lhiaubet-Vallet et al., 2009). Another example is Vemurafenib (Zelboraf), a fluorinated drug used to treat advanced melanomas with BRAF V600E mutations. Despite its therapeutic role, Vemurafenib is highly phototoxic and rapidly induces cutaneous adverse events, including hyperkeratotic skin lesions and SCC (Tham et al., 2022).

Other fluorinated drugs used to treat cancer, such as Dabrafenib (Tafinlar), Selumetinib (Koselugo), Sorafenib (Nexavar), and Trametinib (Mekinist), have also been associated with the development of cutaneous SCC (Desar et al., 2010; Curry et al., 2013; Cohen et al., 2015).

Fluoride Exposure from Voriconazole

Voriconazole contains exceptionally high levels of fluoride. A single 400 mg dose delivers approximately 65 mg of fluoride, with daily therapeutic doses (350–1300 mg) corresponding to fluoride intakes of 57–211 mg (Moon et al., 2014). Chronic exposure to these levels significantly elevates serum fluoride concentrations, leading to skeletal fluorosis and other systemic effects - a link recognized for decades (Rad et al., 2015). Fluorosis itself has been associated with SCC, both in patients treated with Voriconazole (Rausch et al., 2019) and in populations living in endemic fluorosis areas (Menya et al., 2019; Meghana et al., 2019). Animal studies further corroborate these findings, demonstrating a dose-dependent increase in oral SCC in rodents exposed to fluoride in drinking water (NTP, 1990). Despite this compelling evidence, fluoride’s potential contribution to Voriconazole-induced SCC is conspicuously absent from the IARC's assessment.

Mechanism

Numerous pathways have been identified in the development and progression of squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), including the MAPK, PI3K/Akt, and COX-2 pathways. Interestingly, all of these pathways share Gq/11 proteins as a common denominator, underscoring their central role in SCC pathophysiology.



Voriconazole-induced photocarcinogenesis is dependent on COX-2 upregulation.

COX-2 (cyclooxygenase-2) is a critical enzyme for squamous cell carcinoma promotion, including UV-induced skin cancer promotion (Ikeya et al., 2018; Shaik et al., 2024; Nasry et al., 2018).



COX-2 overexpression is also common in colorectal and colon cancer, as well as cervical, liver, breast, thyroid, and prostate cancers. It is a well-established driver of inflammation-related carcinogenesis. Its role has made it a target for therapeutic interventions, such as COX-2 inhibitors (e.g., celecoxib), in cancer prevention and treatment strategies.

The Role of Fluoride in COX-2 Upregulation and SCC

Many studies have shown that fluoride can increase COX-2 expression.

In 2002, we first wrote about fluoride’s ability to elevate PGE2 levels, a direct byproduct of COX-2 activity. A Sepracor patent had revealed that fluoride in toothpaste increased PGE2 expression in the oral cavity, thereby promoting inflammation associated with gingivitis and oral SCC (PFPC, 2002; Nasry et al., 2018). The 1990 NTP rodent drinking water studies on the role of fluoride in cancer also found a dose-dependent increase of oral SCC (NTP, 1990).

Many studies have confirmed fluoride’s ability to increase COX-2 expression in cellular and animal models - implicating it in inflammation-driven carcinogenesis (i.e., Alhusaini et al, 2018; Ameeramja et al., 2018; Aslan et al., 2023; Dec et al., 2019, 2018; Goschorska et al., 2018; Gutowska et al., 2015; Huang et al., 2024; Kupnicka et al., 2024; Luo et al., 2017; Parlak et al., 2023; Reddy et al., 2021; Ridley et al., 2009; Zhang et al., 2013; Zhao et al., 2024).

These studies establish a clear connection between fluoride exposure and COX-2-mediated pathways.

Failure to Address Fluoride’s Role

The IARC’s failure to consider fluoride’s established carcinogenic mechanisms, particularly its role in COX-2 expression, raises serious concerns about the thoroughness of their Voriconazole evaluation. The evidence linking fluoride to inflammation and carcinogenesis is vast, spanning decades of research. Neglecting this critical factor in Voriconazole’s carcinogenicity represents a significant oversight.

Conclusion

Over 5 million cases of nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC) are diagnosed each year in the United States, which is more than all other cancers combined. SCC accounts for 20–30% of all NMSC (Blue et al., 2022).

The IARC classification of Voriconazole as "carcinogenic to humans" is an important acknowledgment of its risks. However, overlooking the role of fluoride - a key component of Voriconazole - renders the evaluation fundamentally flawed. Given fluoride’s well-documented ability to upregulate COX-2 and its potential contribution to carcinogenesis, its role in Voriconazole-induced SCC warrants thorough investigation.

Future assessments of carcinogenicity must account for all plausible mechanisms, especially those supported by extensive evidence. In the case of Voriconazole, fluoride is not a peripheral factor - it is central to understanding the drug’s carcinogenic potential.

Critical Questions Regarding Fluoride and Carcinogenesis

In addition, a most important question must be asked: Considering that there are now hundreds of studies implicating fluoride in the known pathways of cancer development and promotion - such as COX-2, MAPK, and PI3K - how is it possible that the IARC has not changed its assessment on fluoride carcinogenesis in over 40 years? Despite the extensive and growing body of evidence, fluoride remains classified as "not classifiable as to its carcinogenicity to humans" (Group 3), a decision that appears increasingly untenable given the current scientific data.

How can a well-established cancer promoter remain permitted in essential resources such as water and salt? The often-mandated inclusion of fluoride in substances so fundamental to human life and health - despite its documented role in pathways promoting inflammation and cancer progression - represents a glaring oversight that demands urgent reevaluation.





REFERENCES

