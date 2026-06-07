This is the second article in our brief series on the pharmacological evidence documenting fluoride’s effects on thyroid hormone metabolism.

Here, we examine the Reid Hunt reaction, also known as the acetonitrile test, one of the early functional assays used to assess thyroid activity.

The Reid Hunt Reaction

Reid Hunt (1870-1948) was an American pharmacologist and one of the early figures who helped establish pharmacology as an independent scientific discipline in the United States. He worked at the U.S. Hygienic Laboratory, the predecessor of the National Institutes of Health, and later became Professor of Pharmacology at Harvard Medical School.

Reid Hunt, Portrait from the National Library of Medicine / National Institutes of Health. Public domain.

Hunt developed what became known as the Reid Hunt reaction, or “acetonitrile test.” In 1905, he found that thyroid feeding changed the sensitivity of animals to acetonitrile poisoning (Hunt, 1905). Mice that had first been fed thyroid material could tolerate more acetonitrile than untreated control mice.

By 1908, Hunt and his assistant Atherton Seidell had turned this observation into a practical biological test for thyroid activity (Hunt & Seidell, 1909). If a thyroid preparation was active, mice that had received it became more resistant to acetonitrile poisoning. The animal’s response therefore served as a functional measure of thyroid extract potency.

The test was later refined by Hunt himself in the United States in 1925, and by other investigators in Europe, including Haffner and Komiyama in 1925 and Laland in Norway in the early 1940s. It was used mainly for the standardization of thyroid preparations, at a time when thyroid extracts could vary greatly in potency and reliable chemical assays were not yet available.

The principle was similar to the Gudernatsch tadpole test. In both cases, thyroid activity was judged by a reproducible biological effect, not simply by gland appearance or chemical composition. In the Gudernatsch test, thyroid material induced metamorphosis. In the Reid Hunt reaction, it increased resistance to acetonitrile poisoning.

Wilhelm May & Georg Litzka

In 1935, Dr. Wilhelm May, a German physician who had been using sodium fluoride therapy in various forms in the treatment of Basedow disease and other forms of hyperthyroidism since 1930, began using fluorotyrosine and subsequently used the Reid Hunt reaction as a test method in his evaluations.

From January 1, 1935, to October 1, 1936, May treated 501 patients successfully with fluorotyrosine and used the test as an objective measure of treatment response (May, 1937a; 1937b).

In 1936, Georg Litzka, assistant to Wilhelm May and his sons at the clinic in Kreuth, Bavaria, reported that the acetonitrile resistance of the white mouse - increased by thyroxine and Basedow serum - was reduced to almost half by several days of 0.5 mg fluorotyrosine/kg/day.

Likewise, sodium fluoride injections of 5-10 mg/kg/day for 14 days reduced the lethal dose, which normally amounted to 0.7 mg acetonitrile per gram body weight, to approximately one half (Litzka, 1936b).

[Note: 5-10 mg NaF/kg/day corresponds to approximately 2.3-4.5 mg fluoride/kg/day, which is in the same range as fluoride intakes produced by drinking-water concentrations used experimentally to induce dental fluorosis in mice.]

Clinical treatment with fluorotyrosine changed the Reid Hunt reaction in the vast majority of hyperthyroid and Basedow patients (Litzka, 1936a; 1937; May, 1942; 1950).

In turn, Litzka found that serum from Basedow patients increased the resistance of white mice to fluorotyrosine poisoning (Litzka, 1937). This was a crucial extension of the Reid Hunt reaction: it showed that fluorotyrosine toxicity was not fixed by dose alone, but varied with the thyroid state of the exposed individual.

The Iodine Problem

May repeatedly argued that prior iodine exposure and iodine misuse were central to the development and aggravation of Basedow disease. He later stated that, in his experience, previous iodine use could be demonstrated in almost 100% of cases of Basedow disease and other forms of hyperthyroidism, whether mild or severe (May, 1942). He was firmly against the widespread iodine exposure common at the time. May went to great lengths to document the iodine-fluoride antagonism he observed in his clinical studies with fluoride therapy (May, 1950).

Thyroid Status Determines the Biological Response to Another Toxic Substance

The Reid Hunt acetonitrile test illustrates a neglected principle that remains central to toxicology to this day. In Reid Hunt’s assay, thyroid feeding changed the animal’s resistance to acetonitrile poisoning. In other words, thyroid status altered the biological response to another toxic substance.

This principle is not limited to acetonitrile or fluoride. It has been observed not only for obvious thyroid toxicants such as perchlorate, but also for a wide range of other endocrine disruptors, including arsenic, lead, cadmium, antimony, phenols, parabens, phthalates, BPA, PBDEs, HBCDs, and OPEs. It should therefore be of prime importance that iodine and thyroid status be included in all models designed to investigate the effects of endocrine disruptors in a population, and that iodine adequacy be defined correctly, accounting for the U-shaped nature of iodine’s effects. Nowhere is this more urgent than in pregnant women, where even slight deviations in iodine status or thyroid hormone availability may affect fetal development.



The Reid Hunt reaction fell out of favour in the 1940s, because it was shown that sex, age, strain, diet, growth, activity, and season could alter the outcome, making the minimal lethal dose of acetonitrile difficult to determine. In a twist of historical irony, the very variables that made the Reid Hunt reaction difficult to standardize are now recognized as important modifiers of thyroid and iodine status. Yet modern studies evaluating fluoride still fail to account for them adequately.

REFERENCES

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https://doi.org/10.1007/BF01864787

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Hunt R - "The acetonitril test for thyroid and of some alterations of metabolism" American Journal of Physiology 63(2):257-299 (1923)

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Laland P, Støa KF - "The Acetonitrile Test for Control of Thyroid Preparations" Acta Pharmacologica et Toxicologica 5(1):1-12 (1949)

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Litzka G - "Allgemeine biologische Wirkungen einer kernfluorierten Aminosäure (Fluortyrosin)" Naunyn-Schmiedebergs Archiv für experimentelle Pathologie und Pharmakologie 183:427-435 (1936a)

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Litzka G - "Die antithyreotoxische Wirkung des Fluortyrosins" Archiv für experimentelle Pathologie und Pharmakologie 183:436-458 (1936b)

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May W - "Antagonismus zwischen Jod und Fluor im Organismus" Klinische Wochenschrift 14(22):790-792 (1935)

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May W - "Die Behandlung der Hyperthyreosen einschließlich des schweren genuinen Morbus Basedow mit Fluor" Klinische Wochenschrift 16(16):562-563 (1937b)

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May W - "Die Basedowsche Krankheit - Jod und Fluor" [Basedow Disease - Iodine and Fluoride] Ed. Cantor, Aulendorf (1950)