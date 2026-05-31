When reading recent reviews on the effects of fluoride on thyroid function, one inevitably reaches the point where the authors declare that “the availability of data with reference to fluoride overexposure and its effects on the thyroid gland is unfortunately very poor” (Iamandii et al., 2024), or that there is “insufficient evidence to support adverse effects of fluoride on thyroid function or a mode of action on the thyroid” (EFSA, 2025).

Readers encountering statements such as these are usually unaware of the vast body of evidence that exists on this subject. These claims are made despite more than 150 years of research on fluoride’s effects on thyroid hormone function and metabolism, including human and animal studies, established endocrine-disruption models such as amphibian metamorphosis and zebrafish assays, decades of pharmacological data, and numerous in vitro studies. To say there is insufficient evidence is rather like saying there is no evidence of a fire while the building is burning.

To show how false and misleading these "authoritative" statements are, we will shed light on some of the pharmacological evidence regarding fluoride’s effects on thyroid function. After all, fluorides were used for decades to treat iodine-induced hyperthyroidism, historically known as Basedow disease. There is no scarcity of data.

To mark the end of International Thyroid Awareness Week and the beginning of Thyroid Awareness Month in Canada, this article begins a short series on the bioassays historically used to demonstrate fluoride effects on thyroid hormone action.

We begin with the Gudernatsch tadpole test.

The Gudernatsch Tadpole Test

In 1912, Friedrich Gudernatsch, an Austrian-American embryologist, conducted experiments showing that feeding thyroid tissue to tadpoles caused premature metamorphosis. His work helped establish that thyroid substances directly control amphibian development, making the tadpole one of the classic biological models for demonstrating thyroid hormone activity.

FACT: A tadpole without thyroid hormone does not metamorphose into a frog. It simply remains a tadpole and continues to grow.

The basic principle of the Gudernatsch test was simple: give tadpoles a substance and observe whether it accelerates metamorphosis.

If the substance had thyroid-like activity, the tadpoles would show:

earlier limb development

tail regression

body remodeling

accelerated transition toward frog form

reduced growth compared with controls

Conversely, anything that delayed, blocked, or distorted metamorphosis was evidence that the substance was interfering with thyroid-hormone activity.

This made the Gudernatsch tadpole test the first bioassay for detecting thyroid-hormone action.

In the pharmacological evaluation of anti-thyroid compounds, inhibition of thyroid-hormone-driven tadpole metamorphosis became one of the key demonstrations of anti-thyroid activity.

Gorlitzer von Mundy

Although fluoride had been used as an anti-thyroid medication since 1881 by Woakes and later by Goldemberg and others, Gorlitzer von Mundy was the first to demonstrate its anti-thyroid activity experimentally in the Gudernatsch tadpole assay. By 1932, the Austrian physician had carried out more than 1,500 experiments with fluorides in tadpoles and other animals (Gorlitzer von Mundy, 1932).

Labels:

"Kontrollkaulquappen" = control tadpoles

"Fluorkaulquappen" = fluoride tadpoles.

Figure 5 (Gorlitzer von Mundy, 1932): In the control animals the hind limbs are already free, while in the fluoride tadpoles they are still hidden in the tail.



Figure 7 (Gorlitzer von Mundy, 1932): Here, the control animals are almost completely formed frogs, while the fluoride tadpoles remain at an earlier developmental stage.

Over the following 31 years, Gorlitzer von Mundy successfully used fluoride therapy in 650 patients (Gorlitzer von Mundy, 1963).

Kurt Kraft & Fluorotyrosine

After thyroxine (T4) was identified in 1926, the Gudernatsch Tadpole Test continued to be used with thyroxine substituting for thyroid extract.

In 1936, Kurt Kraft (1909-1998), a chemist at the pharmaceutical company Knoll AG, carried out further experiments that provided direct pharmacological evidence that fluorine compounds had anti-thyroid activity in the Gudernatsch tadpole test.

Kraft used the tadpole test as a thyroxine agonist-antagonist assay. Thyroxine served as the agonist driving metamorphosis, while fluoride compounds were tested for their ability to antagonize that hormone-driven response. Kraft reported that antithyroid activity demonstrated in this test had been observed to parallel antithyroid effects in humans, including the therapeutic treatment of Basedow disease.

Sodium fluoride, fluorobenzoic acid, and fluorotyrosine all antagonized thyroxine activity in tadpoles, but differed in toxicity. Fluorotyrosine, a new compound patented earlier by IG Farben, showed the strongest anti-thyroxine effect and the lowest toxicity among the compounds tested.



Kraft showed that 0.5 mg of fluoride was able to arrest the activity of 15 µg thyroxine in the tadpole test. When fluorotyrosine was used, about 0.7 mg of fluorotyrosine (0.07 mg fluoride) was enough to abolish the effects of 15 µg thyroxine.



Kraft further reported that the elemental iodine:fluorine ratio in normal human blood matched the ratio observed in the tadpole-test antagonism experiment, both calculated at approximately 1:7. (The significance of this finding will be discussed in a later post.)



Fluorotyrosine became the new treatment of choice for Wilhelm May and his sons at the Kreuth Clinic in Bavaria. Fluorotyrosine came onto the market as “Pardinon”. By 1949, May and sons had treated over 10,000 patients with various fluoride compounds over a period of 15 years (May, 1949).

Fluorotyrosine and Dental Fluorosis

A few years later, another fluorotyrosine study raised particular interest. It was discovered that in chronic rat experiments, fluorotyrosine produced the same kind of dental and skeletal fluoride injury seen with inorganic fluoride. The reported effects included defective enamel and dentin mineralization, widened dentin, tooth fragility, tooth breakage or loss, periodontal and alveolar bone injury, epithelial downgrowth, and bone changes described as osteoporosis/halisteresis (Euler & Eichler, 1942).

Euler and Eichler concluded that fluorotyrosine produced fluoride injury more effectively than sodium fluoride. They estimated an effect threshold of about 0.2 mg/kg fluoride for fluorotyrosine, compared with about 1 mg/kg fluoride for sodium fluoride. They also argued that the effect was not due to prior decomposition releasing free fluoride, but to the action of the whole fluorotyrosine molecule.

The experiment showed something highly significant: dental fluorosis, to this day dismissed as a mere cosmetic condition of unknown mechanism, was produced by fluorotyrosine, an anti-thyroid fluoride medication. Fluoride injury was therefore not simply a superficial enamel defect. It reflected interference with thyroid-regulated developmental pathways affecting enamel, dentin, periodontal tissue, and bone.



Already in 1917, Gies told the 21st Annual Meeting of the National Dental Association in New York that enamel defects did not develop in the absence of the thyroid gland (Gies, 1917). At the same meeting, Frederick “Fred” McKay, the Colorado dentist whose investigations made mottled enamel a recognized dental condition, presented Dutch findings showing that tooth defects in areas with goiter, or enlarged thyroid, were identical to those seen in “mottled teeth,” now known as dental fluorosis (McKay, 1918).

Current Evidence

In the decades following these early experiments, many frog species were employed to test fluoride activity, and studies continue to this day. We have posted a partial list of studies on our website. Even within the last 10 to 15 years, numerous studies have reported fluoride effects on metamorphosis in various frog species (Zhao et al., 2013; Chai et al., 2016; Chen et al., 2016; Chai et al., 2017; Ronoh et al., 2023; Mohapatra et al., 2026). Effects differ by species, dose, and exposure duration, with some studies reporting stimulatory effects at low doses and inhibitory effects at higher doses or after extended exposure, in line with the established literature on the biphasic effects of fluorides.



Amphibian metamorphosis assays continue to play an important role in endocrine-disruptor evaluation, especially for chemicals that interfere with thyroid hormone signalling. In 2026, they remain part of the OECD testing framework: OECD TG 231, the Amphibian Metamorphosis Assay, is used to screen chemicals for interference with the hypothalamo-pituitary-thyroid axis; OECD TG 241 provides a longer-term larval amphibian growth and development assay; and OECD TG 248 offers a newer Xenopus thyroid assay for more specific investigations of thyroid-disrupting activity.

Insufficient Evidence?

It is astonishing how much evidence exists on fluoride’s effects on iodine and thyroid function. Since 1970, however, major reviews have repeatedly denied or distorted this evidence. When modern reviews claim that the thyroid evidence on fluoride is “very poor” or “insufficient,” the problem is not a lack of evidence.

The problem is what the reviews have left out.



See also:





REFERENCES

EFSA Scientific Committee, Bennekou SH, Allende A, Bearth A, Casacuberta J, Castle L, Coja T, Crépet A, Hoogenboom R, Knutsen H, Lambré C, Nielsen SS, Turck D, Civera AV, Villa R, Zorn H, Castenmiller J, Cheyns K, Darney K, Gilbert M, Leblanc JC, Meyer H, Ntzani E, Paparella M, Vinceti M, Wallace H, Anastassiadou M, Bastaki M, Cattaneo I, Greco L, Lanzoni A, Riolo F, Mosbach-Schulz O, Terron A, Halldorsson T - "Updated consumer risk assessment of fluoride in food and drinking water including the contribution from other sources of oral exposure" EFSA Journal 23(7):e9478 (2025)

https://doi.org/10.2903/j.efsa.2025.9478

Euler H, Eichler O - "Über die Wirkung von Fluor in organischer Bindung auf das Zahnsystem der Ratte" Archiv für experimentelle Pathologie und Pharmakologie 199:179-187 (1942)

https://doi.org/10.1007/BF01925531

Gies W - "Investigations on the Influence of Internal Secretions on the Development and Status of Teeth" Experimental Biology and Medicine 15(1):5–8 (1917)

Gorlitzer von Mundy, V – “Die Beeinflussung des Stoffwechsels durch die Halogenwasserstoffsäuren im Tierexperiment, mit besonderer Berücksichtigung der Fluorwasserstoffsäure” Arch Exp Pathol 165:443-461 (1932)

(describes his 1500 investigations on fluoride use in inhibition of metamorphosis in tadpoles, mice experiments, etc., many pictures)

Gorlitzer von Mundy, V - "Einfluss von Fluor und Jod auf den Stoffwechsel, insbesondere auf die Schilddrüse" Münch Med Wochensschr 105:182-186 (1963); also in Gordonoff, T. - Fluor und die Schilddrüse, Toxikology des Fluors Basel/Stuttgart, pp.111-123 (1964)

Gudernatsch JF - “Feeding experiments on tadpoles” Archiv für Entwicklungsmechanik der Organismen 35:457-483 (1912)

https://doi.org/10.1007/BF02277051

Iamandii I, De Pasquale L, Giannone ME, Veneri F, Generali L, Consolo U, Birnbaum LS, Castenmiller J, Halldorsson TI, Filippini T, Vinceti M - “Does fluoride exposure affect thyroid function? A systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis” Environ Res 117759 (2024) doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2023.117759

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/a ... 512302563X

viewtopic.php?f=7&t=5624

SEE: PFPC Commentary: viewtopic.php?f=7&t=5624&p=6453#p6453

[NOTE: The authors of the Iamandii review included Linda Birnbaum, who was head of the NTP when its highly flawed and incompetent review on the effects of fluoride on neurodevelopment was initiated in 2016. She was also NTP Director when the McPherson rat study was conducted.]

Kraft K – “Beiträge zur Biochemie des Fluors I. Über den Antagonismus zwischen Fluor und Thyroxin” Hoppe-Seyler’s Z Physiol Chem 245:58-65 (1936)

Kraft K, May R – “Beiträge zur Biochemie des Fluors. II. Fluorbestimmungen an Blut und Waessern” Hoppe-Seyler’s Z Physiol Chem. 246:233-43 (1937)

NOTE: Knoll AG was a German pharmaceutical company. It later became part of BASF. When BASF exited the pharmaceutical business, Knoll was sold to Abbott Laboratories around 2000-2001 and ceased to exist as an independent pharmaceutical company. Its products and research operations were absorbed into Abbott.

May W - "Antagonismus zwischen Jod und Fluor im Organismus" Klinische Wochenschrift 14(22):790-792 (1935)

May W - "Die Basedow’sche Krankheit. Jod und Fluor" Aulendorff (1950)

May R - “Erfahrungen in der Behandlung von Hyperthyreose- und

Basedow-Kranken mit einer organischen Fluorverbindung

(Fluoroxyphenylessigsauere, ‘Capacin’)” Deutsche Med Wochenschr 74:374-375 (1949)

McKay, FS - “Progress of the year in the investigation of mottled enamel with special reference to its association with artesian water” J Natl Dental Assn 5:721 (1918)

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) - “Detailed review paper on amphibian metamorphosis assay for the detection of thyroid active substances” OECD Environment Health and Safety Publications, Series on Testing and Assessment No. 46 (2004)

https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2004/11/detailed-review-paper-on-amphibian-metamorphosis-assay-for-the-detection-of-thyroid-active-substances_g1gh4b3c/9789264079144-en.pdf

"Based on nearly one hundred years of research, the affect of TH on amphibian metamorphosis is no longer debated, although research in understanding the functional mechanisms and interaction with other hormonal pathways continues today (Gudernatsch, 1912; Allen, 1916; Allen, 1929; White and Nichol, 1981; Tata, 1968; Dodd and Dodd, 1976; Brown et al., 1995; Shi, 2000)."



OECD TG 241 - Test No. 241: The Larval Amphibian Growth and Development Assay

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/2015/07/test-no-241-the-larval-amphibian-growth-and-development-assay-lagda_g1g5984b.html

OECD TG 248 - Test No. 248: Xenopus Eleutheroembryonic Thyroid Assay, XETA

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/2019/06/test-no-248-xenopus-eleutheroembryonic-thyroid-assay-xeta_05c376c0.html