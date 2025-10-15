Fluoride neurotoxicity has long been associated with oxidative stress and inflammatory signalling, but the precise molecular pathways linking mitochondrial dysfunction to neuroinflammation have remained poorly defined.

In their newly published study, Wenhui Liu et al. (2025) provide compelling mechanistic evidence that mitochondrial translation impairment is a key upstream event in fluoride-induced cognitive deficits. Specifically, they demonstrate that fluoride exposure upregulates MRPL15, disrupts mitochondrial protein synthesis, triggers mtROS accumulation, and activates the NLRP3 inflammasome - ultimately leading to caspase-1/GSDMD-mediated pyroptosis and neuroinflammation.

Unfortunately, Liu et al. did not examine the roles of triiodothyronine (T3) and Gq/11 signalling in this process, both of which are intimately linked to mitochondrial translation control and NLRP3 regulation. Including these pathways would have offered critical insight into upstream regulatory mechanisms and the endocrine context of fluoride action.

Multiple studies have demonstrated that fluoride exposure activates the NLRP3 pathway in various tissues (Chen et al., 2024; Li et al., 2024; Zhang et al., 2024), and similar activation has been observed for organic fluoride compounds such as sevoflurane and PFAS (Han et al., 2024; Qin et al., 2022; Shi et al., 2024; Wang et al., 2023).

This pathway is fully compatible with established thyroid hormone and Gq/11 signalling biology: Gq/11 regulates NLRP3 inflammasome activation (Kong et al., 2024) and is tightly linked to mitochondrial translation and biogenesis control (Benincá et al., 2014).

In contrast, NLRP3 inflammasome activity is downregulated by T3, the biologically active thyroid hormone (Mokhtari et al., 2021; Dong et al., 2018; Vargas et al., 2017).

Together, these data provide a coherent physiological framework in which T3-mediated mitochondrial regulation and Gq/11 signalling represent plausible upstream activators of the mtROS-NLRP3 axis described by Liu et al., situating fluoride effects within known thyroidal and GPCR-dependent signalling pathways rather than as an isolated toxicological mechanism.

This is another example of fluoride being functionally antagonistic to T3 regulation - a local and tissue-specific fluoride-iodine antagonism.

Considering that Prof. Aiguo Wang, who is listed as corresponding author, has published extensively on the effects of fluoride and iodine on thyroid hormone metabolism, overlooking this well-established regulatory pathway represents a striking gap in the study’s mechanistic interpretation.





REFERENCES



Benincá C, Planagumà J, de Freitas Shuck A, Acín-Perez R, Muñoz JP, de Almeida MM, Brown JH, Murphy AN, Zorzano A, Enríquez JA, Aragay AM - “A new non-canonical pathway of Gα(q) protein regulating mitochondrial dynamics and bioenergetics” Cellular Signalling 26(5):1135-46 (2014) doi: 10.1016/j.cellsig.2014.01.009

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4745894



Chen R, Xu W, Sun Y, Zhi R, Xie P, Zhi Z, Tang X, Zhang C - “2-BFI Provides Neuroprotection Against Fluorosis by Stabilizing Endoplasmic Reticulum-Mitochondria Contact Sites and Inhibiting Activation of the NLRP3 Inflammasome” Neurochem Res 48(2):591-603 (2024). doi: 10.1007/s11064-022-03781-z.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.10 ... 22-03781-z



Dong X, Yang H, Li C, Liu Q, Bai Q, Zhang Z - “Triiodothyronine alleviates alcoholic liver disease injury through the negative regulation of the NLRP3 signaling pathway” Exp Ther Med 16(3):1866-1872 (2018). doi: 10.3892/etm.2018.6409

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6122124/



Han S, Bian R, Chen Y, Liang J, Zhao P, Gu Y, Zhang D - “Dysregulation of the gut microbiota contributes to sevoflurane-induced cognitive dysfunction in aged mice by activating the NLRP3 inflammasome” Molecular Neurobiology 61(12):10500-10516 (2024) doi: 10.1007/s12035-024-04229-x

https://link.springer.com/article/10.10 ... 24-04229-x



Heidari Z, Salimi S, Rokni M, Rezaei M, Khalafi N, Shahroudi MJ, Dehghan A, Saravani M - “Association of IL-1β, NLRP3, and COX-2 gene polymorphisms with autoimmune thyroid disease risk and clinical features in the Iranian population” BioMed Research International 2021:7729238 (2021) doi: 10.1155/2021/7729238

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8592725/



Li W, Ma Z, Su C, Liu F, Yan N, Duan X, Sun Z, Wang H, Ma Y, Wang Z, Ren F - “The hepatoprotective effect of sodium butyrate on hepatic inflammatory injury mediated by the NLRP3 inflammatory pathway in subchronic fluoride-exposed mice” Mol Biol Rep 51(1):1022 (2024). doi: 10.1007/s11033-024-09926-3

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11438657/



Liu J, Mao C, Dong L, Kang P, Ding C, Zheng T, Wang X, Xiao Y - “Excessive Iodine Promotes Pyroptosis of Thyroid Follicular Epithelial Cells in Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis Through the ROS-NF-κB-NLRP3 Pathway” Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) 10:778 (2019) doi: 10.3389/fendo.2019.00778

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10 ... 00778/full



Kong R, Peng L, Bao H, Sun L, Feng Y, Li H, Wang D - “The role of Gαq in regulating NLRP3 inflammasome activation” Inflammation Research 73(12):2249-2261 (2024) doi: 10.1007/s00011-024-01961-x

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39455437/



Qin Y, Gu T, Ling J, Luo J, Zhao J, Hu B, Hua L, Wan C, Jiang S - “PFOS facilitates liver inflammation and steatosis: An involvement of NLRP3 inflammasome-mediated hepatocyte pyroptosis” J Appl Toxicol 42(5):806-817 (2022). doi: 10.1002/jat.4258

https://analyticalsciencejournals.onlin ... 2/jat.4258



Shi B, Zhang Z, Xing J, Liu Q, Cai J, Zhang Z - “Perfluorooctane sulfonate causes pyroptosis and lipid metabolism disorders through ROS-mediated NLRP3 inflammasome activation in grass carp hepatocyte” Aquat Toxicol 267:106839 (2024). doi: 10.1016/j.aquatox.2024.106839

https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retriev ... 24)00010-9



Sun YJ, Zhang YF, Xu HM, Ma YT, Li C, Nie CH, Zhao M - “Morin Improves Experimental Autoimmune Thyroiditis in Rats via NLRP3/Caspase-1 Pathway” Sichuan University. Medical Science Edition 52(2):229-234 (2021). doi: 10.12182/20210160507

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33829696/



Mokhtari T, El-Kenawy AM, Hu L - “Intraventricular T3 reverses chronic restraint stress-induced depressive-like behaviors: Inhibition of NF-κB/NLRP3 inflammasome pathway in the hippocampus” (2021)

https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-226593/v1



Vargas R, Videla LA - “Thyroid hormone suppresses ischemia-reperfusion-induced liver NLRP3 inflammasome activation: Role of AMP-activated protein kinase” Immunol Lett 184:92-97(2017). doi: 10.1016/j.imlet.2017.01.007

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/a ... 7816302747



Wang T, Xu H, Guo Y, Guo Y, Guan H, Wang D - “Perfluorodecanoic acid promotes high-fat diet-triggered adiposity and hepatic lipid accumulation by modulating the NLRP3/caspase-1 pathway in male C57BL/6J mice” Food Chem Toxicol 178:113943 (2023). doi: 10.1016/j.fct.2023.113943

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/a ... 1523003459



Zhang Q, Li T, Shi R, Qi R, Hao X, Ma B - “Fluoride promotes the secretion of inflammatory factors in microglia through NLRP3/Caspase-1/GSDMD pathway” Environmental Science and Pollution Research 31(13):19844-19855 (2024) doi: 10.1007/s11356-024-32443-6

https://link.springer.com/article/10.10 ... 24-32443-6

