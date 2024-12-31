PFPC’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
The Overlooked Role of Fluoride in Voriconazole-Induced Carcinogenesis
What an Expert Group of 22 Scientists Failed to Address
9 hrs ago
•
PFPC Canada
4
Share this post
PFPC’s Newsletter
The Overlooked Role of Fluoride in Voriconazole-Induced Carcinogenesis
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
December 2024
The Top 10 PFPC Posts of 2024
The most popular posts of the year, ranked by viewer numbers.
Dec 31, 2024
•
PFPC Canada
2
Share this post
PFPC’s Newsletter
The Top 10 PFPC Posts of 2024
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
December 2023
The Top 10 PFPC Posts of 2023
The most popular posts of the year, ranked by viewer numbers
Dec 29, 2023
•
PFPC Canada
10
Share this post
PFPC’s Newsletter
The Top 10 PFPC Posts of 2023
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
US National Toxicology Program’s Long-Awaited Review on Fluoride Neurotoxicity
Some background on the NTP Review.
Dec 17, 2023
•
PFPC Canada
2
Share this post
PFPC’s Newsletter
US National Toxicology Program’s Long-Awaited Review on Fluoride Neurotoxicity
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2023
PFPC Letter to Richard Woychik, Director, NTP & NIEHS
(Our letter sent on May 25, 2023 - World Thyroid Day)
Jun 2, 2023
•
PFPC Canada
4
Share this post
PFPC’s Newsletter
PFPC Letter to Richard Woychik, Director, NTP & NIEHS
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
January 2022
The 2018 ICMR Intervention Study
Recent evidence of fluoride effects on thyroid hormone metabolism in children
Jan 31, 2022
•
PFPC Canada
4
Share this post
PFPC’s Newsletter
The 2018 ICMR Intervention Study
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
May's Fluoride Therapy
Fluoride application in the treatment of iodine-induced hyperthyroidism
Jan 24, 2022
•
PFPC Canada
4
Share this post
PFPC’s Newsletter
May's Fluoride Therapy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Gordonoff, Fluoridation and Deiodination
Early warnings about fluoridation
Jan 22, 2022
•
PFPC Canada
3
Share this post
PFPC’s Newsletter
Gordonoff, Fluoridation and Deiodination
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Dental Fluorosis & Thyroid Dysfunction
Floyd DeEd's pioneering research on thyroid dysfunction and "mottled teeth"
Jan 18, 2022
•
PFPC Canada
4
Share this post
PFPC’s Newsletter
Dental Fluorosis & Thyroid Dysfunction
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Fluoride and TSH
The road to the 1994 Nobel Prize
Jan 18, 2022
•
PFPC Canada
3
Share this post
PFPC’s Newsletter
Fluoride and TSH
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
January is Thyroid Awareness Month
January is Thyroid Awareness Month.
Jan 17, 2022
•
PFPC Canada
Share this post
PFPC’s Newsletter
January is Thyroid Awareness Month
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 PFPC Canada
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts