December 2024

December 2023

June 2023

January 2022

The 2018 ICMR Intervention Study
Recent evidence of fluoride effects on thyroid hormone metabolism in children
  
May's Fluoride Therapy
Fluoride application in the treatment of iodine-induced hyperthyroidism
  
Gordonoff, Fluoridation and Deiodination
Early warnings about fluoridation
  
Dental Fluorosis & Thyroid Dysfunction
Floyd DeEd's pioneering research on thyroid dysfunction and "mottled teeth"
  
Fluoride and TSH
The road to the 1994 Nobel Prize
  
January is Thyroid Awareness Month
January is Thyroid Awareness Month.
  
